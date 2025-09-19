Medtronic's New Implant Could Transform Bladder Control Treatment

Innovative medical technologies are transforming healthcare by tackling chronic conditions that affect millions, offering hope and improved quality of life. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Medtronic plc’s MDT Altaviva device on Friday.

The minimally invasive implantable tibial neuromodulation (ITNM) therapy is inserted near the ankle and designed to treat urge urinary incontinence.

Bladder control problems affect an estimated 43 million – or one in six – U.S. adults. Of those, nearly 16 million people have urge urinary incontinence, a common symptom of overactive bladder (OAB) characterized by a sudden, intense urge to urinate, often followed by involuntary leaks before reaching the bathroom.

Patients who receive an Altaviva device return home with therapy activated, a first among implantable tibial devices for urge urinary incontinence.

The device is inserted near the ankle during a minimally invasive procedure that doesn’t require sedation or imaging.

Approximately half the length of a stick of chewing gum, the Altaviva device sits slightly below the skin and above the fascia. It sends electrical impulses to the tibial nerve, helping restore communication between the bladder and the brain to regulate bladder control.

The Altaviva device is designed to have a 15-year battery lifespan under expected therapy settings and delivers therapy automatically, requiring no daily intervention or manual adjustments from the patient.

Recharging will take up to 30 minutes when using the default recharging speed, eliminating the need for daily at-home charging equipment.

MDT Price Action: Medtronic shares were down 1.13% at $94.51 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $96.25, according to Benzinga Pro data.

