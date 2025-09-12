FDA Gives Green Light To Hypertension Alerts On Apple Watch

On Tuesday, Apple Inc. AAPL introduced Apple Watch Ultra 3. The company said Apple Watch Ultra 3 can be pre-ordered today, with availability beginning Friday, Sept. 19.

Bloomberg reported that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Apple's new hypertension notification feature, and the system will arrive next week after receiving FDA clearance on Thursday.

Hypertension notifications on Apple Watch use data from the optical heart sensor to analyze how a user's blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart.

Also Read: Apple’s iPhone 17 Impresses On Design, But Analysts Say AI Still Lags

The algorithm works passively in the background, reviewing data over 30-day periods, and will notify users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension.

The feature was developed with advanced machine learning and training data from multiple studies totaling over 100,000 participants. Its performance was then validated in a clinical study of over 2,000 participants.

While hypertension notifications will not detect all instances of hypertension, with the reach of Apple Watch, the feature is expected to notify over 1 million people with undiagnosed hypertension within the first year.

The feature will be available in more than 150 countries and regions — including the U.S. and the EU — this month. Hypertension notifications will be available on Apple Watch Series 9 and later, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later, with watchOS 26, which begins rolling out on Sept. 15.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 1.81% at $234.19 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $169.21 to $260.10, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock