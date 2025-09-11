On Thursday, Tempus AI, Inc. TEM received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its updated Tempus Pixel, an AI-powered cardiac imaging platform.

The update allows the generation of T1 and T2 inline maps, further enhancing the device’s cardiac MR image analysis capabilities.

Tempus Pixel provides advanced viewing and automated reporting of cardiac MR images, improving efficiency and accuracy in flow visualization, functional analysis, and tissue characterization.

Also Read: Tempus AI Raises Outlook, CEO Cites Faster-Than-Expected Growth And Improved Margins

AI-enabled radiology, like Tempus Pixel, enhances medical imaging by rapidly analyzing scans, highlighting subtle abnormalities, and generating consistent, actionable insights.

Improving accuracy and efficiency empowers clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions and deliver personalized patient care.

Unlike conventional MR images that show only brightness differences, T1 and T2 maps provide precise numerical values to card, whichissue characteristics, helping clinicians detect conditions such as fibrosis, inflaforation, or edema that may otherwise go undetected.

With its newly cleared functionality, Tempus Pixel can now generate T1 and T2 inline maps directly from raw MRI data, even when the scanner itself does not produce them. It calculates values at every pixel across the image to create detailed DICOM maps for comprehensive tissue assessment.

Tempus has developed and deployed a suite of advanced algorithms across radiology and pathology, helping physicians deliver more precision, personalized care. Its strategic acquisitions have further strengthened its footprint in these fields.

In 2022, Tempus acquired Arterys, incorporating its AI-powered tools for analyzing imaging data—ranging from lung CT scans and chest X-rays to cardiac MRIs—into Its platform.

Most recently, Tempus acquired Paige, an AI company specializing in digital pathology. This acquisition brought Tempus a proprietary dataset of almost 7 million clinically annotated, de-identified pathology slides to accelerate Its efforts.

Price Action: TEM stock is up 14.89% at $89.80 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock