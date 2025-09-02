President Donald Trump has called for pharmaceutical companies to provide evidence of the effectiveness of their COVID-19 drugs.

Trump Demands Drug Firms Reveal COVID Vaccine Data

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Monday and called on drug companies to ‘Justify the success’ and disclose their results more openly, stating that this would help to “clear up this MESS.”

He criticized the companies for not publicly disclosing the extraordinary results he claims to have witnessed, including those of Pfizer Inc. PFE. “They never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???” Trump questioned.

Trump's push for transparency comes after the FDA introduced new restrictions on COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. The president stressed that pharmaceutical companies must demonstrate the effectiveness of their products, pointing to the ongoing debate over their true impact.

Trump also referenced the ongoing debate surrounding the CDC and its handling of the issue. “With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW.”

He continued to praise Operation Warp Speed, his administration’s initiative to speed up the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics during his first term.

CDC Shake-Up Fuels Outcry Over Kennedy's Leadership

This call for transparency comes amidst a turbulent time for the nation’s health agencies. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently rescinded the emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines, causing concern among public health leaders and lawmakers.

The president's remarks follow his recent dismissal of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez, who had declined to step down voluntarily. Following this, the CDC immunizations chief, Demetre Daskalakis, resigned, citing that politics had overrun science at the CDC.

This move sparked further resignations and calls for Kennedy’s dismissal. In August, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) urged Trump to take swift action, cautioning that Kennedy's leadership was putting families at risk. In a New York Times essay, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also weighed in, denouncing Kennedy's "dangerous policies" and charging him with promoting conspiracy theories that scientific experts have repeatedly “dismissed."

Vaccine Giants Face Sharp Stock Declines In 2025

Leading vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. MRNA have been under pressure this year. While Moderna stock plunged over 40% on the year-to-date basis, Pfizer has declined 6.95% in a similar period.

