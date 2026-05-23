On Friday, authorities in Southern California ordered the evacuation of about 40,000 residents after a vapor release and subsequent equipment failure at an aerospace manufacturing facility in Garden Grove.

Fire officials said the incident escalated when valve systems on a chemical storage tank became inoperable.

Evacuation Expanded After System Failure

Crews with the Orange County Fire Authority said a tank containing methyl methacrylate, a toxic and highly flammable industrial chemical used in plastics production, became unstable after the failure. The event followed an initial vapor release on Thursday.

Incident commander Craig Covey said outside experts have proposed "outside-the-box" mitigation strategies as crews work to stabilize the system.

Cooling Efforts Stabilize Tank

Officials said a water curtain helped lower the tank temperature to about 61 degrees, close to its safer operating range near 50 degrees, buying time for intervention.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services activated its State Operations Center to support the response. No injuries have been reported and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is conducting air monitoring at the site.

The Orange County Fire Authority has been providing regular updates on its official X account, including information on evacuation centers and other response developments.

According to the latest update on the OFCA's website, two units were dispatched to the medical emergency in Garden Grove.

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