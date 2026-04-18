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Strait of Hormuz, a strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, seen from space
April 18, 2026 8:40 AM 1 min read

Strait of Hormuz Closed Again, Iran Says 'Under the Strict Management and Control of the Armed Forces'

The Strait of Hormuz is once again closed.

Iran's military announced that the strait had "returned to its previous state" and "is under the strict management and control of the Armed Forces." On Saturday, merchant ships trying to move through the Strait of Hormuz said they were warned over marine radio by Iran's navy that transit was not permitted, and shipping sources said two vessels also reported coming under gunfire.

Iran Fired On Tanker, UK Agency Reports

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received an alert about an incident roughly 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman. UKMTO relayed that a tanker captain reported being approached by two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats that fired at the vessel, while adding the ship and crew were not harmed.

Separately, UKMTO's account described a tanker being engaged by IRGC gunboats but remaining safe. The agency's report located that event northeast of Oman, outside the immediate island area cited by other sources.

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