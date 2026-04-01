Anthony Scaramucci Running For President In 2028? Bitcoin Bull Keeps You Guessing On April Fools' Day

Mooch For 2028?

In a video posted on X, Scaramucci said that after “months of deliberation” and expressing his opinions on how to manage the country, he has finally decided to take up the matter in his own hands.

“I'm running for President of the United States in 2028,” he announced. “Join me and help me heal America.”

White House 2.0

“I am aware of what happened the last time I worked in the White House. But I do believe I can help guide this country in the right direction,” he stated.

Like other “popular” presidents, Scaramucci donned a red hat. Only this time, it wasn’t “Make America Great Again,” but rather “Mooch 2028.” After all, branding is a thing.

Many people fell for the stunt. One user called him “delusional” for considering the candidacy.

Well, Scaramucci sure chuckled as his prank ended up succeeding anyway.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock