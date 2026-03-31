Fully Loaded Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Hit Off Dubai Coast Amid Iran War, Fire Breaks Out

A fully-loaded oil tanker, Al-Salmi, sailing under the Kuwaiti flag and owned by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), was struck 31 nautical miles off the coast of Dubai at 20:20 GMT on Monday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center (UKMTO), as tensions continue to escalate in the region amid the Iran war.

“The Company Security Officer reported an unknown projectile had struck their tanker on the starboard side causing a fire to the vessel,” the incident report said, adding that the crew was safe. The incident had caused fears about a possible oil spill in the surrounding waters, though the UKMTO report said that there was no environmental impact following the incident.

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