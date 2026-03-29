Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker, reportedly accused the United States of covertly planning a ground invasion while publicly engaging in diplomatic discussions, as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran enters its 30th day.

Iranian Forces Ready To Respond, Says Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf, a key figure in Iran, alleged that the US seeks to achieve diplomatically what it could not through military means. He warned that Iranian forces are ready to respond if US troops enter the region, according to a report by CNN.

"The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation while secretly planning a ground invasion – unaware that our men are waiting for American troops to enter on the ground, ready to unleash devastation upon them and punish their regional allies permanently," he said.

Ghalibaf Says Iran Won't Tolerate Humiliation

Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran would not tolerate humiliation, claiming that the US presents its objectives as a 15-point diplomatic agenda after failing to achieve them militarily.

"As long as the Americans seek Iran's surrender, the answer of your sons remains clear: ‘Far be it from us to accept humiliation.'"

Meanwhile, Pakistan is hosting talks with foreign ministers from Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to reduce tensions. Additionally, the USS Tripoli, carrying 3,500 US service members, has arrived in the Middle East, according to US Central Command. The Pentagon is currently evaluating its next strategic moves in the region.

Rubio Confident Of A Conclusion Of Iran War

Rubio expressed confidence that the U.S. military operations against Iran will conclude in weeks, not months, without the need for ground troops. This aligns with the strategic positioning of U.S. forces to provide President Trump with options.

President Trump has vowed to destroy Iran’s military capabilities and nuclear program, emphasizing the severity of the conflict.

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