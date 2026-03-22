Naval Ravikant Once Revealed What Advice He Would Give His 20-Year Old Self: Here's What The Veteran Twitter And Uber Investor Had To Say

Naval Ravikant, a well-known venture capitalist and influencer, once stated that when he looks back on his life, he has only one piece of advice for his younger self — relax and don’t stress.

No Point Living Up To People’s Expectations

Appearing on the Tim Ferriss show on Oct. 29, 2015. Ravikant, then 40 years old, revealed he actually spent some time thinking about what he would tell his 30-year-old self.

“The advice was along the lines of chill out, don’t stress so much, not so much anxiety and everything will be fine,” he said. “Don’t try and live up to other people’s expectations.”

Ravikant stressed the importance of saying “no” to things, protecting time and realizing one’s full potential.

Ravikant then pondered what his 30-year-old self would tell his 20-year-old self, and what his 20-year-old self would say to his 10-year-old self.

“It turned out to be pretty much the same thing,” he said. In fact, Naval was confident that his 50-year-old self would say the same thing.

At 51 today, you’d think Naval Ravikant’s answer to this clichéd question wouldn’t change much if asked again.

Naval’s ‘Nuggets Of Wisdom’

Ravikant, best known as the founder of AngelList, has invested early-stage in over 200 companies, including Uber and Twitter.

He is also recognized for sharing wisdom on wealth creation, philosophy and more. His podcasts, notably the one with Joe Rogan, have received widespread acclaim.

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