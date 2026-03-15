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Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director, answers reporters' questions at a National Press Club "newsmaker" press conference
March 15, 2026 1:01 PM 2 min read

Anthony Scaramucci Was Asked How He Juggles Life And Work — Bitcoin Bull Explained It With This Rock And Sand Example

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, explained how he manages his time across family, business and personal hobbies using the "rock-and-sand" metaphor.

Rock First, Then Sand

In the monthly Q&A episode on March 10, Scaramucci was asked about his approach to work‑life balance and how he organizes his calendar to support it.

Scaramucci likened time to a jar, which needs to be filled with rocks and sand. Rocks, he said, represent the most important things in life, including family, children, and coworkers, which should go in the jar first.

Then the sand goes in. That could be things like exercise. That could be things like reading books, going on vacation, whatever it might be,” the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull added.

Prioritize But Don’t Chase Perfection, Says Scaramucci

Scaramucci said the idea is to pour the sand after so that it “finds its way through the rocks.”

“If you take the sand, you put the sand in first, then you try to put the rocks on top of the sand, you don’t have enough room for everything,” he emphasized.

He urged people to “prioritize” what matters while staying calm if things don't turn out “perfectly.”

Before launching SkyBridge Capital in 2005, Scaramucci co-founded Oscar Capital Management, an investment firm that was later sold to Neuberger Berman in 2001.

Photo courtesy: Al Teich / Shutterstock.com

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