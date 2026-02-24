Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin encouraged AI company Anthropic on Tuesday to stick to its position on autonomous weapons and mass surveillance, even at a cost.

Buterin Wants Anthropic To Respect The ‘Red Lines’

In an X post, Buterin praised Anthropic for barring its technology from being used for mass surveillance of Americans or the development of fully autonomous weapons, which he describes as the “two red lines.”

“It will significantly increase my opinion of Anthropic if they do not back down and honorably eat the consequences,” the cryptocurrency mogul said.

Buterin defended Anthropic, calling their stance “conservative and limited,” and far from being anti-military.

“IMO fully autonomous weapons and mass privacy violation are two things we all want less of,” Buterin said. He said that any small step toward limiting AI access for these use cases is “good,” and any step in the opposite direction is “bad.”

Anthropic’s Clash With Pentagon

Buterin’s remarks came amid Anthropic’s standoff with the Pentagon over the use of its artificial intelligence tools for military and national security purposes.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has reportedly been considering severing ties with Anthropic and the AI startup could soon be labeled a “supply chain risk.” The Department of War views restrictions on autonomous weapons and surveillance as overly limiting.

The Department of Defense can designate an entity as a “supply chain risk” if it is determined to pose a threat to national security, integrity or safety of federal information systems.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said last month that AI should support national defense “in all ways except those which would make us more like our autocratic adversaries.”

The San Francisco-based startup said that the federal government has “extensively used” its models for national security missions and that it is engaged in productive discussions about ways to continue that work

Photo Courtesy: Alexey Smyshlyaev on Shutterstock.com