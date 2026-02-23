SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci predicted on Monday a Republican defeat in the upcoming midterms, citing President Donald Trump’s record-low approval ratings.

Scaramucci Lashes Out At Trump

Scaramucci took to X to express his dissatisfaction with Trump’s administration.

“President Trump is deeply unpopular. He has failed to deliver on campaign promises while engaging in deep corruption and Epstein cover-up,” the former White House communications director said.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with whom he says he severed contact decades ago.

New Poll Shows Trump’s Diminishing Popularity

Scaramucci pointed to a new CNN poll revealing that only 26% of independent voters now approve of Trump’s policies, a 15-point drop over the past year.

Support for Trump among White Americans fell to 45% from 55% in February 2025. Republican backing for the president also declined, from 90% to 82%. Overall approval among Americn adults dropped to 36%, compared to 48% last year.

Note that the survey was conducted online among a random national sample of 2,496 U.S. adults.

“Republicans will get destroyed in mid-terms if they don’t change course,” Scaramucci repeated his stark warning to the GOP members.

Scaramucci Supports Trump’s Crypto Policies Regardless

Earlier this uear, he said that the Trump administration is "far better" for cryptocurrency than what Joe Biden or Kamala Harris would deliver.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock