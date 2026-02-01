Anthony Scaramucci, founder of global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, recently shared his motivational mantra for handling life’s setbacks.

Scaramucci Wants Young People To Reject ‘Victim’ Language

In an X post dated Jan. 26, Scaramucci advised youngsters to follow three rules: get up, avoid self-pity and reset expectations to zero.

The former Goldman Sachs investment banker continued, stressing the importance of dealing with reality rather than dwelling on what “should” or “ought” to have happened.

“You can curse all you want, but there are two words I don't want to hear: should and ought,” he said. “Those are victim words.”

‘Stop Whining, Take Responsibility’

Scaramucci reflected on his own experiences, including his dismissal from the White House in 2017 after a brief 11-day stint.

“Too bad. I was fired. Deal with reality, not fantasy,” said Scaramucci, also an avid Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) advocate.

The financier emphasized that trials, setbacks and volatility are part of life, and one must learn to take it on the chin.

Scaramucci also cautioned budding entrepreneurs about the risks, stating, “The swings are bigger. Higher highs, lower lows. That's the trade you made.”

“So own it. Stand up. Take responsibility. And stop whining,” he added.

Scaramucci’s Journey In Finance

Before launching SkyBridge Capital in 2005, Scaramucci co-founded Oscar Capital Management, an investment firm that was later sold to Neuberger Berman in 2001.

In 2009, he launched the SALT Conference, an event that connects institutional investors with asset managers and company founders.

Scaramucci has authored several books, including “Solana Rising: Investing in the Fast Lane of Crypto” and “The Little Book of Bitcoin.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he currently has a net worth of $90 million.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock