Trump Tariffs Will Clear The Supreme Court Hurdle? Crypto Bettors Say: No

Cryptocurrency prediction market sees low odds that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of President Donald Trump's tariffs, with a decision anticipated on Wednesday.

What Are The Odds Of A Trump Victory?

Polymarket odds that the Supreme Court overturns or vacates the earlier court decision that deemed Trump’s tariff policy “unconstitutional” were 28%, up from 22% a week ago but still much lower than the all-time highs set in September 2025.

Over $2.6 million has been tossed on the outcome, making it one of the most traded bets on the Polygon (CRYPTO: POL)-based platform as of this writing.

Meanwhile, bettors on Kalshi see a 32% chance that the apex court rules in favor of Trump.

The Supreme Court has scheduled an “Opinion Day” for Friday, and Kalshi bettors are giving 53% odds that it will release an opinion before Jan. 16.

The High Stakes Of Tariff Decisions

Trade tariffs have been among the most closely watched market developments over the past year and a pending decision could impact where the market heads early in 2026.

Trump said earlier this week that the U.S. could face massive economic consequences if the Supreme Court rules against the federal government on the issue.

Interestingly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last week that the Treasury has enough funds to cover any potential tariff refunds if the Supreme Court rules against the government.

Since assuming office in January 2025, Trump has used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify imposing tariffs on countries to address trade imbalances.

However, a U.S. appeals court said last year that Trump overstepped his authority by using the emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs.

Economist Mark Zandi said that the labor market is faltering under the weight of tariffs and that a Supreme Court ruling could offer the quickest path to restoring job growth.

Photo Courtesy: Barry Barnes on Shutterstock.com