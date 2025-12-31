Altadena Homeowner's Month-Long Standoff With 550-Pound Black Bear Despite Weeks Of Traps: 'I Could Hear Him Moving Around'

An Altadena man has spent more than a month living with a 550-pound male black bear lodged under his home, and wildlife officials' attempts to capture it have so far failed.

Biologists from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife set a trap at Ken Johnson's home on Dec. 9 to capture the bear, nicknamed Yellow 2120, which had squeezed into the crawl space, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Despite weeks of baiting with caramel- and cherry-flavored treats and using noisemakers to flush the bear out, the trap caught the wrong bear on Dec. 16. The captured bear was tagged and released in a nearby habitat.

"I knew my bear hadn't gone out because I've got enough cameras on it," Johnson said.

He added, "I just don't feel completely at home in my own house, as long as he's under there."

Johnson has tried several homemade deterrents, including a clattering burglar alarm, CDs of dog barking, and speakers pointed into the vents. None has convinced Yellow 2120 to leave.

The bear has even turned on a gas line under the house, forcing Johnson to live without hot water.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife removed the trap after recognizing that Yellow 2120, previously trapped and relocated near Altadena, would likely avoid it.

The bear's continued presence illustrates the challenge of coexisting with wildlife in the San Gabriel Mountains foothills.

"It's really awful," Johnson said.

He added, "I could hear him moving around. It was like a house of horrors."

The Altadena bear saga underscores the difficulties of balancing human safety with wildlife management.

Similar cases, like the seizure and euthanasia of "Peanut," a social media-famous squirrel in New York, illustrate how public outrage can escalate when authorities take drastic measures.

Last year, Peanut was seized from a private home after complaints of illegal possession and the presence of a raccoon, then euthanized following state rabies protocols despite attempts to transfer the squirrel to a licensed rehabilitator.

The incident highlights the intense scrutiny and emotional responses wildlife officials face when enforcing laws, even when public safety is at stake.

