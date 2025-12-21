PG&E Substation Fire Triggers Massive San Francisco Outage, Impacting Over 130,000 Customers

PG&E Corp. (NYSE:PCG) experienced a major power outage on Saturday, affecting more than 130,000 customers across San Francisco following a fire at the utility’s substation at 8th and Mission.

Outage Escalates Throughout Day

The PG&E Outage Center initially reported the outage impacting 24,842 customers. A few minutes later, PG&E informed NBC Bay Area that 39,520 homes in Richmond, Sunset, Presidio, Golden Gate Park, and portions of downtown were affected by the outage.

At 4:30 p.m., the outage had left 130,000 customers without service.

The California-based energy holding company stated on X that it was working with first responders and city officials on the outage.

Transit and Business Operations Disrupted

BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) district closed Civic Center and Van Ness stations. Muni trains stopped running underground. Traffic signals failed at major intersections.

Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) told NBC Bay Area on Saturday evening that it would temporarily suspend services in the city due to the power outage.

PG&E also announced organizational changes on Wednesday, with Sumeet Singh becoming CEO of Pacific Gas and Electric Company effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Trading Metrics And Technical Analysis

PCG currently has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.63.

PG&E Corporation has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, with a 52-week high of $20.44 and a 52-week low of $12.97.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate PCG has a Value score of 80.98. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

