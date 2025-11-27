Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Says He Will Donate To Help Victims Of Deadly Fire In Hong Kong, Binance Announces $1.3 Million Support

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder and cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun pledged his support for the victims of the devastating Hong Kong fire, promising a donation to aid recovery efforts.

Sun, Binance Come Forward To Donate

Sun took to X to express his deep sorrow over the incident and extended his thoughts to all the residents and families affected.

“To support the relief efforts, I will be making a donation to assist those who have suffered losses and to help with rebuilding and recovery,” the China-born cryptocurrency mogul announced. “I hope this contribution can provide timely assistance and comfort to the community.”

Alongside Sun, other influential members from the cryptocurrency industry stepped up to assist.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance (CRYPTO: BNB) said it would donate HK$10 million ($1.29 million) to support rescue and rehabilitation. Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reposted the announcement, saying, “Heartfelt for Hong Kong.”

See Also: Dogecoin Leaps From Internet Meme To NYSE As Two Spot ETFs Begin Trading

HashKey Group, a Hong Kong-based digital asset financial services company, and cryptocurrency exchange OKX both announced donations worth $1.29 million.

Devastating Inferno Shakes Hong Kong

The fire in Tai Po district, one of the deadliest in Hong Kong’s history, has left the community in shock and mourning. The death toll has risen to 94, according to a report by AP News.

Firefighters have been battling the blaze since midafternoon Wednesday, when it was believed to have begun in bamboo scaffolding and construction netting and spread to the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Guitar photographer on Shutterstock.com