DOGE Says News Of Its Demise Greatly Exaggerated, Promises Comeback 'In A Few Days': Trump Was 'Given A Mandate' By Americans...

The Department of Government Efficiency dismissed news of its disbandment as “fake” on Monday, declaring that it would be back soon with “regularly scheduled” updates.

DOGE Returning In A ‘Few Days’

The official X account of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, stated that the agency terminated 78 “wasteful” contracts last week, resulting in savings of $335 million for taxpayers.

President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse,” the post read. “We'll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update.”

Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, reacted positively to the development, saying, “Long live DOGE.”

See Also: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030

Trump’s OPM Director Said DOGE Not A ‘Centralized Entity’

DOGE’s statement comes after Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor said that DOGE is no longer a “centralized entity,” with the OPM absorbing many of DOGE’s duties.

Notably, Kupor also reposted DOGE’s latest post.

DOGE launched in January with Musk promising $2 trillion in savings, an idea that initially received full support from President Donald Trump. Musk later split with Trump in June over the president's tax-and-spending bill.

DOGE’s website shows roughly $214 billion in savings, with the last update on Oct. 4 following the federal government shutdown. However, a Politico review found the numbers inflated by counting maximum possible contract values and not actual spending reductions.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1508, up 2.22% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: mundissima on Shutterstock.com