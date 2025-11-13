TradFi Meets Crypto: Stablecoins, Speed — And The New Market Order

The intersection of traditional finance (TradFi) and cryptocurrency is reshaping finance, as revealed in a panel discussion at the Benzinga Fintech Day & Awards 2025, featuring some of the industry's leading voices.

Adi Nishandar, CTO of Ninja Trader, illustrated the profound impact of blockchain infrastructure and stablecoins on trading efficiency.

"I just funded my crypto account with stablecoin yesterday and it took me less than four seconds to do that … with stable coins, the friction to fund and move money is extremely getting demolished," Nishandar said.

This seamless movement of capital could fundamentally alter how active traders approach markets.

Michael Terpin, founder and CEO of Transform Ventures, provided a global perspective on how stablecoins are changing the landscape of personal finance.

"In the Global South, you’re finding that … the typical person is going to have their savings account in Bitcoin and their checking account in stable coins. And the movement between them…They used to have to spend Bitcoin because they didn’t have stablecoins, now they do," Terpin shared.

For Ankit Shah, global head of Fintech at GTN, tokenization and fractionalization are expanding investment access.

"The ability to fractionalize practically any financial product and offer it on chain is something that is potentially a reality with this infrastructure. So when you talk about democratization, making access available for being able to invest a really small amount into a larger financial asset class can be potentially possible through this," Shah said.

New digital platforms make it feasible for anyone, anywhere, to own slices of previously exclusive asset classes.

Photo: Corynn Egreczky for Benzinga