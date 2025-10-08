Salesforce Strengthens AI Offerings Via Vonage, Haleon Tie-Ups

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday announced two collaborations to advance AI, Cloud, and 5G-powered innovation.

Vonage Partnership: The company strengthened its relationship with Vonage, a global provider of AI, cloud, and 5G-powered enterprise software solutions.

Vonage will implement Data Cloud and Agentforce to enhance personalization, intelligence, and innovation across customer experiences.

The collaboration supports Vonage's vision of becoming an Agentic Enterprise, where AI empowers every employee, data drives every decision, and customer interactions are consistently exceptional.

Haleon Deal: Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) announced a partnership with Salesforce in which Haleon will use Salesforce's AI-powered CRM platform.

The company aims to enhance engagement and collaboration with pharmacies and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Haleon has selected Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud for Customer Engagement, along with Data Cloud and Agentforce, to support its 4,500-member global sales team.

The AI-driven platform will help the company strengthen relationships with pharmacists and healthcare professionals, enabling more meaningful and efficient interactions.

Price Action: CRM shares are up 0.30% at $240.45 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

