Midair Collision Between 2 Planes At Colorado Airport Results In 1 Death

A midair collision between two small aircraft at an airport in Colorado has reportedly resulted in the death of one person.

What Happened: The incident took place as a Cessna 172 and a Flugzeugbau EA300 collided as they were both making the final approach to land at Colorado's Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, ABC News reported on Sunday.

A total of four people were on board both aircraft as they crashed and caught fire, with two sustaining minor injuries and one person being taken to the hospital, the report said, adding that the fourth occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash took place at 10:40 a.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates," a statement released by the FAA said.

Why It Matters: The news comes as the FAA had shared plans to revise helicopter routes near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport following a midair collision between a plane and a helicopter.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also said that the FAA would need an additional $19 billion to modernize the aging Air Traffic Control system. The Senate, meanwhile, appointed Bryan Bedford as the administrator of the agency. Bedford has also vowed to modernize the ATC system in the U.S.

