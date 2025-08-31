CDC Mandates Full Office Return By Sept. 15, Weeks After Atlanta Headquarters Shooting

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered all staff to return to offices by Sept. 15, marking the end of remote work protocols implemented after a deadly shooting at its Atlanta headquarters five weeks ago.

Return-to-Office Directive Issued

Chief Operating Officer Lynda Chapman announced the mandate in a Thursday email, stating, “Your safety remains our top priority. We are taking necessary steps to restore our workplace and will return to regular on-site operations no later than Monday, September 15,” according to a report by NBC News.

The directive affects all CDC employees, with alternative workspace arrangements for those whose offices sustained damage during the Aug. 8 attack. Chapman reported “significant progress” on repairs at the CDC Roybal Campus.

CDC did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Shooting Details and Investigation

Patrick Joseph White fired 200 rounds at CDC employees on Aug. 8, killing police officer David Rose before dying by suicide. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed White targeted the agency due to anti-COVID-19 vaccine beliefs.

Search warrants revealed written documents expressing White’s discontent with COVID-19 vaccines. A neighbor reported White blamed vaccines for his depression and suicidal thoughts.

Leadership Upheaval Compounds Crisis

The announcement comes amid broader turmoil at the CDC. President Donald Trump fired agency director Susan Monarez earlier this week, while four other top officials resigned, citing agency politicization and threats to public health.

Before her dismissal, Monarez blamed misinformation for the shooting in an Aug. 12 staff email, stating “the dangers of misinformation and its promulgation have now led to deadly consequences.”

Political Fallout

The former CDC employees group “Fired But Fighting” blames Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for fueling hostility with vaccine misinformation, as CDC staff face deep cuts and mounting tensions over immunization policies.

