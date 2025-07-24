Thailand Deploys F-16 Against Cambodia As South-East Asian Nations Close Borders, Clash Over Ancient Temple

Armed clashes erupted between Thai and Cambodian forces at their disputed border on Thursday, wounding two Thai soldiers and escalating diplomatic tensions that have already prompted ambassador recalls between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

What Happened: The confrontation occurred near the contested Ta Moan Thom temple, approximately 360 kilometers from Bangkok, following weeks of mounting border friction, reported Reuters. Thailand’s military reported that Cambodian forces deployed surveillance drones before advancing with heavy weapons, including rocket launchers, into the disputed territory.

Thai army spokesperson confirmed Cambodian troops opened fire first, injuring two soldiers. However, Cambodia’s defense ministry countered that Thai forces made an “unprovoked incursion” and Cambodian troops responded in self-defense.

Thailand used an F-16 aircraft to destroy a military target inside Cambodia, reported Reuters.

Why It Matters: The confrontation follows Thailand’s Wednesday decision to recall its ambassador from Phnom Penh and expel Cambodia’s Bangkok envoy after a second Thai soldier lost a limb to landmines Thailand alleges were recently planted in disputed areas.

Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai urged caution, stating authorities would “follow international law” in addressing the “delicate” situation. Local Thai officials ordered residents near the temple to shelter indoors and prepare for potential evacuation.

The 817-kilometer Thai-Cambodia border remains partially undemarcated after more than a century of sovereignty disputes, triggering periodic skirmishes and at least twelve deaths in recent years.

