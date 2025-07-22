Nayib Bukele Faces Investigation Over Alleged Abuse Of Venezuelan Detainees — El Salvador President Says 'Now They Shout and Get Indignant'

Venezuela initiated an inquiry on Monday into El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and two other officials on charges of alleged abuse of detained Venezuelans.

What Happened: Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab said at a press conference that the detainees endured human rights violations, including sexual abuse, beatings, and were denied medical care, Reuters reported. They were also allegedly given food and water that made them sick.

Along with Bukele, Venezuela will also probe El Salvador’s Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro and Head of Prisons Osiris Luna Meza.

See Also: Is El Salvador Faking Its Bitcoin Growth? IMF Footnote Sparks New Doubts

Over 250 Venezuelans, previously incarcerated in El Salvador’s CECOT prison, were repatriated to Venezuela last week under a prisoner exchange agreement with the U.S. Ten Americans held in Venezuela also returned to their home country.

In an X post, Bukele said that the Nicolas Maduro-led government agreed to a prisoner swap initially, but is now complaining after realizing they lost leverage by releasing hostages.

“Now they shout and get indignant, but not because they disagree with the deal, but because they just realized they ran out of hostages from the world’s most powerful country,” Bukele added.

See Also: Is El Salvador Faking Its Bitcoin Growth? IMF Footnote Sparks New Doubts

Why It Matters: This investigation comes amid escalating tensions over the deportation of individuals accused of committing violent crimes by the Donald Trump administration.

Trump appreciated Bukele for accepting custody of deportees whom he accuses as gang members. Family members and lawyers of many of the men deny they had gang ties, Reuters reported earlier.

Controversy erupted soon after Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident, was deported to El Salvador due to an "administrative error." The Supreme Court backed a lower court ruling for officials to assist in the return of Garcia.

According to Amnesty International, El Salvador’s prison system is notorious for widespread human rights violations, violence, and overcrowding.

On the other side, Bukele and Trump have accused the Maduro regime of incarcerating activists and journalists, actions against whom have drawn criticism from groups like Amnesty International.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.