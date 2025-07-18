EPA To Slash Over 3,700 Jobs, Eliminate Key Science Division Amid Trump's Federal Cuts

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a reduction in its workforce and the closure of its scientific research office. This move is part of President Donald Trump’s initiative to reduce the size of the federal government.

What Happened: According to a Reuters report, the EPA announced on Friday that it will reduce its workforce by at least 23% and close its scientific research office.

As of January, the EPA had 16,155 employees. Following layoffs and employees opting for financial incentives to leave or retire, the agency’s workforce will be reduced to 12,448. This restructuring is anticipated to save the government $748.8 million.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin stated, “This reduction in force will ensure we can better fulfill that mission while being responsible stewards of your hard-earned tax dollars.” The EPA will create a new office, the Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions, to focus on scientific research.

The EPA’s Office of Research and Development, which oversees various research projects, will be eliminated. This office is responsible for health risk assessments of “forever chemicals” such as PFAS, studies on the spread of Valley fever, and investigations into respiratory illness in the rural South.

Why It Matters: This move by the EPA is in line with a series of downsizing initiatives across various government departments.

Earlier in July, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Trump’s federal job cuts, potentially affecting tens of thousands of government employees. The Department of Education also faced mass layoffs affecting nearly 1,400 workers and the potential transfer of key functions to other agencies.

Meanwhile, the cuts in U.S. aid, part of the workforce shrinking, have also raised concerns over the severe consequences on HIV programs in Africa, with calls for a reversal of the decision. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates warned that the aid cuts could trigger a catastrophic global health crisis, projecting millions of additional deaths by 2040.

