Jeffrey Epstein Row: Polymarket Bettors See Higher Odds Of Trump Administration Releasing Undisclosed Documents This Month

Amid the raging controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein client list, cryptocurrency bettors increased their odds that the Trump administration would release undisclosed files related to the convicted sex offender by the end of the month.

What happened: The Polymarket odds for the betting contract titled "Will Trump release more Epstein files before August?" jumped 11 percentage points to 22% in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, the odds of the files being disclosed by the end of August climbed by 7 percentage points to 48%, while the odds of them being released before year-end rose 15 percentage points to 65%.

Bookmakers have wagered more than $156,000 on the July 31 bet. This market will resolve to “Yes” if the government publicly releases any files pertaining to the illegal activities of Epstein.

Polymarket, based on Polygon POL/USD, allows users to buy "Yes" and "No" shares using USDC USDC/USD stablecoin. The shares representing the correct outcome are paid out $1 USDC each upon resolution.

Note that Polymarket is currently unavailable to U.S. residents due to regulatory restrictions.

See Also: Mike Johnson’s ‘Blocking’ The Epstein Files, Says Eric Swalwell: ‘Are You For Real Mini Mike?’

Why It Matters: The fluctuations come after Trump threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal over a report alleging that he sent a lewd birthday letter to Epstein in 2003, three years before the latter was arrested for prostitution-related offenses.

Trump called the report “fake” on his Truth Social platform and added that those were not his words.

Trump also asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release some files from Epstein’s criminal case related to his grand jury testimony.

The Epstein controversy is heating up by the day, with prominent personalities such as tech mogul Elon Musk escalating pressure on Trump over the disclosures and demanding transparency in the high-profile case.

Photo courtesy: Copyright Lawrey / Shutterstock.com