Women Grow And Allies Bring Equity-Focused Programming To Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: What You Need To Know

Women-led cannabis organizations from across the country will unite at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place June 8–10 at the Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago. As part of an expanded partnership with Benzinga, Women Grow will collaborate with Illinois Women in Cannabis (IWC), Verdant Strategies, BIPOCann and other groups to be announced for a multi-day initiative focused on mentorship, business support and capital access for women-led companies.

The collaboration is part of Benzinga's #InvestInHER initiative, which promotes visibility and resources for women in the cannabis industry. Programming is geared toward increasing financial literacy, strengthening leadership skills and providing practical tools to help female founders scale their businesses. Women entrepreneurs can apply for a scholarship to attend the conference at this link.

"Benzinga has opened new doors for our community, and we're stepping through with purpose," said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO and chairwoman of Women Grow. "This continued partnership gives women in cannabis a meaningful platform to connect, get informed, and achieve greater visibility."

"This initiative ensures that women in cannabis receive the education, mentorship and funding access they deserve," said Asya Hill, executive director of Illinois Women in Cannabis.

Highlights of the #InvestInHER programming include:

The First Pour (Sunday, June 8, 6:00pm–8:30pm): A mocktail hour powered by Eybna supporting Women Grow and Freedom Grow, offering early networking for scholarship recipients and conference attendees.

(Sunday, June 8, 6:00pm–8:30pm): A mocktail hour powered by supporting Women Grow and Freedom Grow, offering early networking for scholarship recipients and conference attendees. Canna & Coffee: Women's Morning Mixer (Monday, June 9, 7:30am–8:30am): A morning meetup at the #InvestInHER Lounge hosted by Women Grow, focused on leadership, financing, and peer-to-peer support.

(Monday, June 9, 7:30am–8:30am): A morning meetup at the #InvestInHER Lounge hosted by Women Grow, focused on leadership, financing, and peer-to-peer support. Bloom & Bond: Women Shaping the Future of Cannabis Business (Monday, June 9, 5:00pm–8:00pm): Hosted by IWC and supported by sponsors including Ascend Co-Lab and Bud & Mary's, this evening event connects Chicago's cannabis community with visiting organizations. Access tickets at this link.

(Monday, June 9, 5:00pm–8:00pm): Hosted by IWC and supported by sponsors including and this evening event connects Chicago's cannabis community with visiting organizations. Access tickets at this link. #InvestInHER Lounge (June 9–10): A dedicated space on the 7th floor where attendees can participate in mentorship sessions, investor meetings, and peer networking. Scheduled mentors include Leah Heise of Gemini Twin Consulting/Wolf Meyer and Stephanie Pow of Emerald Lane Recruiting.

"While it’s encouraging to see that women now hold more than 30% of executive roles in cannabis, a rebound from the pandemic-era low, there’s still a long way to go. Female ownership has dropped to just 16%, and access to capital remains a major barrier," said Javier Hasse, strategic advisor at Benzinga. "That’s why our multi-year partnership with Women Grow is so important. It’s not just about visibility; it’s about creating real pathways to leadership, investment, and sustainability for women in this industry."

"Cannabis is still a male-dominated industry — but the most resilient strategies, the most future-ready companies I've seen are being led by women," added Rachel Wright, founder and CEO of Verdant Strategies and 420CPA. "Leadership isn't just about position; it's about presence, and Benzinga is creating space for more women to show up, share insight, and shape what's next."

Photo: Shutterstock