Jamie Dimon Warns Of Economic Weakening, Negative Consumer Sentiment

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon is no stranger to making bold predictions about the economy. His latest comments suggest storm clouds could be forming once again.

What To Know: At the 2025 National Retirement Summit hosted by BlackRock and Semafor on Wednesday, Dimon warned that he sees a weakening of the economy and negative sentiment, according to an X post from Tolou Capital Management founder Spencer Hakimian. The post also indicates that Dimon believes tariffs are causing uncertainty.

Semafor Principals editor Morgan Chalfant also reported similar details from the event in a separate X post. Chalfant noted that although Dimon said consumer sentiment is weakening, the JPMorgan chief indicated that he doesn’t believe the average American “changes what they’re going to do” because of tariffs.

Dimon isn’t always spot-on with his predictions. In late 2022, he warned that an economic “hurricane” was coming in mid-2023.

Dimon later walked back those comments after data showed otherwise.

“I shouldn't ever use the word hurricane, but … there were storm clouds,” Dimon said in a 2023 interview.

It’s not clear if Dimon sees “storm clouds” over the economy this time around, but he at least appears to be taking a cautious stance.

Price Action: JPMorgan shares were up 0.61% at $230.50 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

