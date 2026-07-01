In an exclusive email interview with Benzinga, Zachary Freedman, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Enphase Energy, argued that investors continue to view the company through the lens of one end market, even as its technology expands into batteries, EV charging and, most recently, AI infrastructure.

“We are becoming more than just a solar company and are now expanding into AI infrastructure,” Freedman said.

Beyond Solar

According to Freedman, Enphase’s latest push into AI infrastructure isn’t a departure from its business—it’s an extension of the same semiconductor technology that has powered its products for years.

“Our core semiconductor-based power conversion technology has always had applicability beyond solar,” he said. “Our first expansion was into batteries in 2020, then EV chargers after that, and now we are embarking on our largest expansion to date into AI power infrastructure.”

That expansion centers around the company’s IQ Solid-State Transformer (IQ SST), which applies Enphase’s power conversion technology to one of AI’s fastest-growing challenges: powering data centers more efficiently.

A Bigger Story

Freedman believes investors continue to associate Enphase primarily with residential solar cycles, overlooking a broader technology platform.

“Many investors still price us as a residential solar story tied to one cycle,” he told Benzinga. “The long-term story is a power semiconductor platform that travels across markets: solar, storage, EV charging, and now AI infrastructure.”

He added, “Same core technology, an expanding set of large markets. The name is Enphase Energy for a reason.”

That shift could prove meaningful as companies across the AI ecosystem race to build new data centers.

The AI Opportunity

“It is not a shift, it is an expansion,” Freedman said when asked whether the AI race has moved from GPUs to power infrastructure. “The chips are extraordinary. But a chip is only as useful as the power you can deliver to it.”

He argues that AI’s next challenge is delivering reliable, efficient electricity to increasingly power-hungry data centers.

“Power is the constraint,” Freedman said. “The question is no longer how fast you can compute, it is how efficiently you can power and cool it.”

As hyperscalers continue investing billions in AI infrastructure, companies exposed to power equipment, electrical distribution and grid technologies have increasingly emerged as beneficiaries alongside semiconductor names.

The Bigger Picture

For Enphase, AI represents more than just another product opportunity.

Management believes it could fundamentally broaden how investors think about the company.

Rather than seeing Enphase as a business tied mainly to residential solar demand, Freedman argues it should be viewed as a power‑semiconductor platform with reach across multiple high‑growth markets — including AI infrastructure.

Whether investors ultimately embrace that view remains to be seen.

But if AI spending continues shifting attention beyond GPUs and toward the infrastructure needed to power them, Enphase believes the market may eventually start viewing the company very differently.

Photo Courtesy Enphase Energy PR