Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 55 Things You Might Not Know About Tesla & SpaceX CEO

One of the most popular and most followed figures in the world of finance and elsewhere, Musk was born as Elon Reeve Musk on June 28, 1971 in South Africa.

Known for his use of memes on social media, including mentions of popular jokes involving 69 and 4/20, it might come as a surprise that with a birthday on June 28, Musk was born 69 days after 4/20.

In honor of his 55th birthday, here is a look at 55 facts and figures about the legendary figure.

1. Daydreams: As a child, Musk often daydreamed about inventions that led to his parents and doctors testing his hearing.

2. Bullied: Musk was bullied in grade school likely as the result of being short and focused on his education. Musk learned karate and wrestling to defend himself.

3. Two Siblings: Musk has a brother, Kimbal Musk, who is involved with Tesla, and a sister, Tosca.

6. Programming: Musk taught himself how to program at the age of 12, which led to an early interest in computers and creating companies.

7. American Citizen: Musk became an American citizen in 2002 at the age of 31.

8. Moves: Musk moved from South Africa to Canada at the age of 17. Musk attended college in the U.S. and then moved to California. Musk moved the headquarters of Tesla and his own home from California to Texas.

9. Citizenship: Musk obtained Canadian citizenship in 1989 as a move to make future American citizenship easier. Musk has citizenship from three countries as a result.

10. College: Musk graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.

11. Stanford Dropout: After graduation from the University of Pennsylvania, Musk attended Stanford University as part of the graduate school in physics. Musk dropped out two days later.

12. Zip2: One of the first companies Musk created came after dropping out of Stanford was Zip2, which provided maps and business directories for online newspapers. The business was sold for $307 million in 1999.

14. Tesla: Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc, a market-leading electric vehicle company in the U.S.

15. SpaceX: Space company SpaceX was created by Musk and has revolutionized the space market with reusable rockets and a lower cost to launch into space.

16. Humans on Mars: Among the things Musk wants to see happen is the colonization of Mars, an item that a pay package from SpaceX could actually pay Musk to accomplish.

17. Other Companies: Along with Tesla and SpaceX, Musk is also known for creating companies such as The Boring Company, OpenAI, Hyperloop and Neuralink.

18. SolarCity: Musk and Tesla Motors acquired SolarCity Corp in 2016 for $2.6 billion. The company was founded by cousins of Musk in 2006.

19. Loves ‘Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’: One of Musk’s favorite books is “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” which he used to explain several of his thoughts on philosophy and the meaning of life.

20. Options Package: Musk has an options package that was approved by the Tesla board that could pay him up to nearly $1 trillion.

21. SEC Fine: A tweet from Musk announcing he would take Tesla private led to a $20-million fine for both Musk and Tesla. Musk also stepped down from being the chairman of Tesla for three years as part of the SEC settlement.

22. Musk Doesn’t Like Facebook: Musk has spoken out against Facebook, a unit of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) . The billionaire previously took down the Facebook pages for Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022.

24. Musk as Tony Stark: Musk was the inspiration for the Tony Stark portrayal by Robert Downey Jr. in the "Iron Man" movies from Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel unit. He made a cameo appearance in "Iron Man 2."

25. Musk Cameos: Musk has appeared in several movies and television shows. He appeared as himself on "The Big Bang Theory" and "Young Sheldon" and also voiced a similar version of himself on an episode of "Rick and Morty."

28. Has Asperger’s: On the SNL episode, Musk revealed he has Asperger’s Syndrome, which is a developmental disorder marked by social and emotional deficiencies as well as normal or above-average verbal skills and cognitive ability.

29. Musk Sold Video Game Company: At the age of 12, Musk sold a video game company he created, Blastar, for $500.

31. Tesla’s Brush With Bankruptcy: From mid-2017 to mid-2019, Tesla was going through logistics and production hell that led to the company nearly declaring bankruptcy ahead of the Tesla Model 3 launch.

32. Musk Went All In: With Tesla a month away from bankruptcy, Musk put in the last of his own money despite the thought that the company would fail. "It was either that or certain death for Tesla," Musk said.

33. Dogefather: Along with being the CEO of several companies, Musk is well-known as the figurehead of Dogecoin, a meme-based cryptocurrency. A Twitter poll in 2019 appointed Musk as the Dogefather and CEO of Dogecoin.

34. Giving Pledge: Musk is one of several billionaires who have signed the Giving Pledge, which promises to donate the majority of wealth to philanthropic efforts.

35. James Bond Car: The submarine car Wet Nellie featured in the James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me" is owned by Musk.

36. Throwing Parties: Musk has thrown some lavish parties in his lifetime that include renting a castle in England and having guests play hide and seek.

37. Favorite TV Shows: Musk has been asked about which shows he finds time to watch in his busy schedule. Among those mentioned were "Silicon Valley" and "Black Mirror."

38. Favorite Movies: Musk has talked often of being a fan of anime and the movie "Your Name." Other favorites include "Spirited Away" and "Princess Mononoke."

39. Genghis Khan: A fan of documentaries, Musk said in an interview that he had watched a documentary on Khan three times. "You seem to be obsessed with that," his girlfriend Grimes said of Khan and the Mongols.

41. Musician: Musk has released rap tracks and EDM tracks that contain lyrics he wrote and feature some of his own vocals. Musk once released a surprise rap song paying tribute to gorilla Harambe.

43. Against Short Selling: Musk has been an opponent of the practice of shorting stocks, with Tesla a frequent target of short sellers.

44. Bitcoin and Dogecoin: Musk’s tweets about Bitcoin and Dogecoin that include posts and memes often result in heavy moves in the popular cryptocurrencies.

45. Royal Society: In 2018, Musk was elected to the Royal Society, the oldest national scientific institution in the world.

46. Influential Man: Time Magazine has featured Musk as a member of its annual Most Influential People list on several occasions including 2010, 2013, 2018 and recently in 2025.

47. Living in $50,000 House: Despite being the richest person in the world, Musk is said to be frugal with his spending. Musk lived in a $50,000 house in Texas and once refused to replace a mattress that had a hole in it.

49. Caffeine Addiction: In the early days of launching his companies, Musk consumed eight cans of Diet Coke and multiple cups of coffee each day to stay awake during his busy schedule.

50. Over 100 Million Twitter Followers: In June 2022, Musk passed 100 million followers on Twitter, making him only the sixth person to accomplish the feat globally. Musk now has over 240 million followers and is the most followed person on X.

In past interviews, Musk has discussed the meaning of life and whether he believes in God. Musk said that something created the universe, whether or not it was God. Musk has also said he’s okay with going to hell, if that is his destination.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

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