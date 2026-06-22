Amazon Ditches ‘Artificial’ Film

"Artificial," a film from Luca Guadagnino, follows the five-day saga in 2023 when Altman was fired and reinstated as OpenAI’s CEO.

The film, which is near completion, was previously attached to MGM Studios, a unit of Amazon.com, according to The Verge.

A statement to Deadline confirms that Amazon will no longer help with the film.

"We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue. We believe that ‘Artificial’ will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home," the studio told Deadline.

Netflix and Focus passed over the film, too. Smaller studios like Mubi and Neon could be potential partners, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Why The Change?

Amazon’s MGM Studios previously worked with Guadagnino on films like "Challengers" and "After the Hunt."

One potential reason for the change could be a $50 billion deal signed between Amazon and OpenAI in February. That deal could’ve created a closer working relationship between the two tech giants.

With the film said to paint Altman, played by Andrew Garfield, in a less-than-flattering light, Amazon may be choosing to move on and avoid any strain to its relationship with OpenAI. The film also casts Ike Barinholtz as Elon Musk, in a portrayal that The Hollywood Reporter said is unflattering.

With tech giants all working to partner on AI going forward, Amazon is likely making the strategic decision that its technology and AI units are worth more than its movie studio segment and any potential fallout for the way it portrayed a key OpenAI moment the company would rather forget.

Photo Courtesy: Meir Chaimowitz on Shutterstock.com