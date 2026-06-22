Clive Davis, one of the most influential and iconic figures in the history of music, passed away on June 22 at his New York City home, Variety confirmed. He was 94.

Davis had recently been hospitalized with an upper respiratory infection, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives," his family said in a statement. "He discovered, mentored and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.”

A legendary record producer and executive, over the course of his seven-decade career, he became the force behind some of the greatest artists of all time, profoundly shaping the music industry and forever altering the landscape of popular culture.

Davis’ unparalleled ability to spot talent, foster creativity and push the boundaries of genres earned him both industry accolades and a lasting legacy as the “Man with the Golden Ear.”

• What is going on with SONY shares today?

Early Life and Education

Born on April 4, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to a middle-class Jewish family, Clive Jay Davis grew up with a deep love of learning.

Though music was not initially at the forefront of his aspirations, Davis excelled academically. His father, Herman, was an electrician, and his mother, Florence, was a homemaker. Tragedy struck early in his life, as both of his parents passed away by the time he was a teenager, leaving him orphaned at the age of 15.

Determined to succeed despite these personal hardships, Davis attended New York University on a full scholarship, where he graduated magna cum laude. He later went on to attend Harvard Law School, completing his law degree in 1956.

It was during his time as a young attorney that Davis found his way into the world of music. His career began in an unexpected place — working as a lawyer for the CBS Records legal department in 1960.

This position transformed into a creative one as he became president of Columbia Records in 1967.

The Columbia Records Era: A Star-Maker is Born

When Davis took the reins of Columbia Records, the label was primarily known for its classical and jazz offerings. But Davis had a vision for expanding the label’s influence into rock, pop and R&B, genres that were on the rise in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

His intuitive ability to sense cultural shifts and understand the evolving tastes of listeners led him to sign a number of artists who would go on to become legends.

His first major signing was Janis Joplin and her band Big Brother and the Holding Company, whose iconic album “Cheap Thrills” (1968) was a huge success. He then brought artists like Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Chicago, Blood, Sweat & Tears, and Earth, Wind & Fire into the Columbia fold.

Davis’ tenure at Columbia established him as a tastemaker, someone with an unparalleled ability to recognize and cultivate talent. His hands-on approach — working closely with artists to develop their sound, select songs, and guide their creative direction — became a hallmark of his career. Davis wasn’t just a label executive; he was a partner in the artistic process.

His time at Columbia wasn’t without controversy. In 1973, Davis was fired from Columbia Records following allegations of misuse of funds. While Davis denied any wrongdoing, the incident marked the end of an era for him at Columbia.

Arista Records: Building a Legacy

In 1974, Davis founded Arista Records, a new label that would allow him to fully realize his vision of fostering artist creativity while delivering commercial hits.

Arista quickly became one of the most successful record labels of its time, and Davis was once again at the forefront of discovering and promoting new talent.

One of Davis’ most significant signings at Arista was Barry Manilow, whose string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s helped solidify the label’s reputation for delivering both artistic and commercial success.

Throughout the late 1970s and into the 1980s, Davis continued his streak of finding and nurturing artists who would go on to become music icons. He signed Patti Smith, whose 1975 debut album, “Horses,” is considered one of the most influential albums in rock history. He also worked with Lou Reed and the Kinks, as well as soft rock and pop group Air Supply.

One of his most groundbreaking discoveries during this period was Whitney Houston, whom Davis signed when she was just 19 years old.

Houston’s rise to stardom was nothing short of meteoric, and her debut album, released in 1985, became the best-selling debut album by a female artist at the time.

Davis played a key role in shaping her career, working closely with her on song selection and marketing strategy. Their partnership, both professional and personal, lasted throughout Houston’s life, with Davis remaining a steadfast supporter of the singer until her untimely death in 2012.

Other artists who found success under Davis’ leadership at Arista included Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin and Carlos Santana, whose 1999 album “Supernatural” was a worldwide smash hit. The album won nine Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and marked a career resurgence for Santana.

J Records and Later Years

After leaving Arista in 2000, Davis quickly launched a new label, J Records, which became home to talents such as Alicia Keys, Luther Vandross and Rod Stewart.

Keys, in particular, became one of the most successful and influential artists of the 2000s. Vandross, long considered one of the most talented R&B vocalists, saw a career resurgence with the release of his 2003 album “Dance with My Father,” which earned four Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year.

Even as he entered his 70s and 80s, Davis remained active in the music industry, constantly seeking out new talent and staying in touch with the evolving trends in popular music.

Personal Life and Legacy

Davis was married twice, first to Helen Cohen in 1956, with whom he had two children, Fred and Lauren. The couple divorced in 1965. He later married Janet Adelberg in 1965, with whom he had two more children, Mitchell and Doug. Davis and Adelberg divorced in 1985. In his later years, Davis publicly acknowledged his bisexuality.

Davis’ autobiography, "The Soundtrack of My Life," published in 2013, offered a candid look at his life, both personal and professional. The book became a bestseller.

Over the course of his career, Davis received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Grammy Trustees Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was a constant presence at the annual Grammy Awards, often introducing or honoring the artists whose careers he had helped shape. His annual pre-Grammy party became one of the most sought-after invitations in the entertainment industry, attracting A-list musicians, actors and executives from around the world.

Davis is survived by his four children, Fred, Lauren, Mitchell and Doug, as well as his grandchildren.

With contributions from Sue Strachan

Photo: Lev Radin via Shutterstock