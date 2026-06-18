Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with behavioral expert Chase Hughes, Rogan reflected on the controversy surrounding his pandemic-era commentary and interviews, saying the campaign against him extended far beyond public criticism.

‘Presidents Involved’ In Spotify Pressure Campaign

Discussing the fallout from his views on vaccines, lockdowns and COVID-19 policies, Rogan said he faced organized efforts to damage both his show and business relationships.

“They tried to crush my sponsors. They organized campaigns. There was PACs involved,” Rogan said.

The comedian and podcast host then made a more striking claim about behind-the-scenes pressure on Spotify.

“I can’t even talk about it. But there was presidents involved and former presidents involved that were contacting Spotify,” Rogan said. “Trying to get me removed for vaccine misinformation.”

Rogan did not identify any current or former presidents and provided no evidence to support the allegation. The White House and Spotify did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s requests for comment.

‘A Lot Of People And A Lot Of Money’

According to Rogan, the efforts to remove him were extensive.

“There was a lot of coordination,” he said. “They spent a lot of money. A lot of money. It wasn’t a small amount of money. It wasn’t a small amount of people. It was a lot of people and a lot of money.”

Rogan also credited Spotify with resisting the pressure campaign, adding: “Thank God I was on Spotify.”

Why It Matters

Spotify ultimately kept Rogan’s podcast on the platform while introducing COVID-19 content advisories and publishing additional platform rules.

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