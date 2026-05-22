Musk Calls Amazon Show Finale 'Pathetic' — Was A Character In 'The Boys' Modeled After Him?

Musk Not A Fan Of “The Boys” Finale

Through its five seasons on Prime Video, "The Boys" has taken on different topics on superheroes who abuse their power, become as influential as politicians and in some cases think of themselves as gods.

The series finale saw the demise of several main characters (spoilers below), one of whom Musk was not a fan.

One user on social media platform X criticized that the "show writers" turned the character Homelander into a "Trump analogue."

"The entire show was just a deranged sexual humiliation fantasy projected onto Trump. They can't even produce a decent superhero parody without injecting their twisted fetishes into every script," the user said.

This post saw interest from Musk.

"Pathetic," Musk replied to the user.

"The Boys" director and showrunner Eric Kripke had a strong reaction to Musk's post.

"OMG this is his review of what ‘The Boys' did to Homelander, I'll never get a better review ever," Kripke tweeted.

Musk later clarified that he had not watched the finale

"Kripke probably got flack from his wife's bf for Homelander being used in based memes and had to write that ending as a groveling apology," Musk tweeted and said this was the second-best review.

Musk told another user on X that the ending of the final episode sounds "fake and gay."

"The Boys" Pokes Fun At Musk, Trump

Kripke has previously confirmed that there are parallels between the Homelander character and Donald Trump. This has divided some fans on how the show could be better if politics were left out, while others see the show perhaps predicting what happens with the abuse of political powers.

The finale episode also introduced a new character called "The Disruptor," who is the richest person in the world. This character also has a love for space, fertility rates and wearing black writing on black baseball caps, as reported by Deadline.

Kripke previously told Deadline the character was pitched during the season and fit into the finale.

Musk has not offered any comments on this character yet.

Musk's Entertainment History

Musk has previously been the inspiration for characters in movies like "Don't Look Up" and "Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery." Musk was also an inspiration for the portrayal of Tony Stark in the Iron Man films with Robert Downey Jr. in the title role.

The billionaire has named "Silicon Valley" and "Black Mirror" as some of his favorite TV shows in the past.

When it comes to criticizing TV shows, Musk has had no trouble sharing his thoughts on social media, including his past criticism of another Prime Video show, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Musk has also criticized the final season of Netflix hit "Stranger Things" for a gay storyline that he deemed "completely unnecessary."

The billionaire's latest attacks on X have also taken on the upcoming theatrical film "The Odyssey" with complaints over the casting.

Final viewership figures for "The Boys" finale could be interesting to monitor to see if Musk hurt them or provided a lift with viewers.

Image via Shutterstock/ Anna Quelhas