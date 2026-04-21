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Obamas End Exclusive Netflix Deal

A deal between Netflix and Higher Ground Productions, the studio founded by the Obamas in 2018, is ending its exclusivity, based on recent comments from Barack Obama.

Obama speaking at a recent event said Higher Ground is in the process of becoming an independent company "where we can work with a bunch of different studios," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after the last eight years have seen Netflix and Higher Ground partner on documentaries, docuseries, original shows, kid's shows, movies and more.

Among the biggest hits was "Leave the World Behind," a 2023 film about the end of the world starring Julia Roberts. The film topped the Netflix charts and remains the eighth most-watched English-language film on the streaming platform today with over 143 million views in its first three months.

Netflix and Higher Ground also partnered on films like "Fatherhood" and "Rustin."

A scripted show called "Bodkin" was released in 2024.

Higher Ground won an Academy Award for its 2019 documentary "American Factory,” which was released on Netflix.

Among the docuseries released together was "Our Great National Parks," which featured Barack Obama as the narrator.

Together, the two companies made over 20 movies and shows.

What's Next For Higher Ground?

Higher Ground and Netflix renewed their partnership in 2024 with a first-look deal that gave Netflix rights to acquire content and the Obama-founded company the ability to shop their shows and movies to other companies.

There are several shows still in the works between Netflix and Higher Ground, including "All The Sinners Bleed" and "The Altruists." The latter is an upcoming series about the collapse of FTX.

Outside of planned Netflix content, Higher Ground is also bringing a limited series called "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness," which stars Larry David, to HBO and streaming platforms later this year.

With its track record of production, an Academy Award win and one of the most-watched Netflix films, Higher Ground content could be in sharp demand from traditional media companies and streaming companies.

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