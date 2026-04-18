Warren Buffett's Autograph Now Costs 63% Of What He Paid For His House — And He's Lived There Since 1958

Warren Buffett Signature Attracts Top Dollars

Also attracting top dollar since Buffett retired at the end of 2025 are memorabilia and autographs from the legendary investor.

A recent RR Auctions sale saw a 2005 Berkshire Hathaway annual report signed by Buffett fetch $20,548. The sale price easily topped the $1,000 estimate.

The softcover annual report is 80 pages and features Buffett's signature on the front in silver ink. Also helping the final sale price was a PSA 10 grade on the autograph, the highest from one of the top names in collectibles.

With someone paying over $20,000 for Buffett's signature, the frugal investor would likely see the price as money that could have been used elsewhere on necessities or put into an index fund to grow over time.

The well-known frugal investor once paid $31,500 for a house in Nebraska, which, after nearly 70 years, he still lives in today.

Many would expect one of the world's richest people to live in a more expensive house, even with the home worth over $1 million years later, but Buffett has remained content in the 6,500 square-foot home in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Buffett previously said in a shareholder letter that the house was the third-best investment he had ever made, ranking only behind two wedding rings for his wives.

Other Buffett Autographs

For those unable to shell out over $20,000 for a Buffett autograph, the good news is that this is one of the most expensive Buffett autographs ever sold.

RR Auctions sold a book signed by Buffett in March with the final sale price of $5,891, beating a pre-auction estimate of $1,000.

The auction house also sold a signed 1988 Berkshire annual report with signatures from both Buffett and the late former co-Chairman Charlie Munger. That report sold for $8,319 in January, beating the $5,000 estimate.

Buffett autographs and pieces signed by both Buffett and Munger have been rare to come to auction and have attracted top dollar. With Buffett now 95 years old and retired, demand for his autograph could continue to rise.

Image via Shutterstock