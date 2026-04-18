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BARCELONA - FEBRUARY 27: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings speaking at the Mobile World Congress on February 27, 2017, Barcelona, Spain.
April 18, 2026 12:11 AM 2 min read

Trump Goes After Reed Hastings Amid Netflix Stock Rout— 'Forced' To Leave?

Trump, writing on Truth Social on Friday, questioned whether Hastings was “forced” off the board, adding a political edge to what was already a consequential week for the world’s largest streaming platform.

Post-WBD Stock Rally Fades Quickly

The Los Gatos, California-based company said Hastings, who helped turn Netflix from a DVD-by-mail outfit into a global streaming powerhouse, will step down from the board when his term ends in June.

Hastings, who stepped down from the CEO role in 2023 but stayed on as executive chairman, framed the move as a transition toward philanthropy.

Netflix noted that his decision is not tied to any disagreement.

Why Hastings Draws Fire

Hastings is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent Democratic donors, with a long history of backing liberal causes and candidates. He has also been openly critical of Trump in the past, once warning that his presidency could damage the country.

That political profile potentially makes him an easy target, with Trump having targeted corporate leaders in the past.

Image via Shutterstock

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