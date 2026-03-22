BTS's Seoul Homecoming Boosts City Economy While Netflix Claims Crown of Live Concert Streaming

On Saturday, BTS took the stage in central Seoul for a large-scale comeback show after a four-year pause, with the performance carried live on Netflix and built around the group's new album rollout. The event mattered beyond music because the city locked down a major downtown corridor to manage a crowd that swelled into the tens of thousands.

Associated Press reports the concert was free to attend and unfolded around Gwanghwamun Square, where police and city officials tightened access and limited movement across the district. The report also said the seven-member act has finished South Korea's required military duty and is aiming to resume full-group activities.

BTS’s Resounding Return Shakes The Stage

The band opened the show with "Body to Body," and leader RM greeted the crowd by saying, "Annyeonghaseyo! We're back," according to the report. Fans packed the area with light sticks and phones raised as the set got underway.

The group's management company, HYBE, said RM hurt his ankle during practice but still performed with adjusted choreography. Associated Press described the performance as running about an hour and serving as the kickoff for a tour scheduled to include stops across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Security measures were extensive, with streets closed, transit service paused in the area, and buildings sealed off around the venue, as reported by the outlet. The story said thousands of officers controlled entry with fences, checkpoints and metal detectors, while nearby businesses faced disruptions.

What Does This Concert Mean For Fans?

Attendance included 22,000 people in a designated viewing section, with others watching from nearby screens, according to the Associated Press. The concert began at 8 p.m. local time and was streamed live on Netflix.

The news outlet also noted debate over whether the controls were overly strict for a venue seen as a key civic gathering spot in Seoul. The report pointed to the government's heightened focus on crowd safety since a deadly 2022 Halloween crush, while describing criticism that the shutdown dulled the meaning of staging the show at Gwanghwamun.

Netflix’s Strategic Investment in Live Entertainment

As part of this push, Netflix is also increasing its investment in South Korea, where it is building infrastructure to support more live events and capitalize on the global popularity of Korean entertainment. This initiative aligns with BTS's resurgence and the anticipation surrounding their new album, indicating a growing synergy between entertainment platforms and major cultural events.