BTS Comeback Becomes Netflix's Biggest Live Bet Yet

Push Into Live Events And Global Reach

Netflix is moving beyond traditional streaming by investing in live programming, including a BTS comeback concert that it will livestream to 190 countries.

This marks its first global music concert broadcast and signals a push to use large-scale events as a new driver of engagement and monetization, Reuters reported on Friday.

The company is also increasing investment in South Korea, building infrastructure and strengthening local partnerships to support more live events and tap into the global appeal of Korean entertainment.

Doubling Down On Originals And Event Films

Netflix is prioritizing original storytelling over sequels and remakes, with about half of its recent slate focused on new ideas. This approach helps it stand out in a market dominated by franchises while catering to steady viewer demand.

At the same time, the company is targeting underserved genres like comedies and young adult films and plans to release a limited number of large “event films” each year to create major moments on its platform.

Workforce And Leadership Realignment

Netflix reorganized its global product team, cutting several dozen roles—mainly in its creative studio unit—while reassigning some employees to new positions as it reshaped internal structures.

The company adjusted leadership by expanding Elizabeth Stone’s role to chief product and technology officer, putting her in charge of product, engineering, and data teams under a more unified structure.

These changes reflect a broader internal realignment rather than performance-related cuts, as Netflix streamlines operations while maintaining its global workforce of about 16,000 employees.

Technical Analysis

Netflix is trading 0.9% below its 20-day SMA and 3.9% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the near-to-intermediate trend in “prove it” mode, even though it’s still 4.8% above the 50-day SMA. Shares are down 3.52% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week low than their 52-week high.

The RSI is at 51.42, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum isn’t stretched in either direction. Meanwhile, MACD is at 2.4897 versus a 2.8580 signal line, a bearish configuration that points to fading upside momentum. RSI near 50, alongside a bearish MACD, suggests momentum is leaning bearish.

Key Resistance : $100.00

: $100.00 Key Support: $75.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 76 cents (Up from 66 cents YoY)

: 76 cents (Up from 66 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.17 Billion (Up from $10.54 Billion YoY)

: $12.17 Billion (Up from $10.54 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 36.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.11. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Target $115.00) (March 18)

: Buy (Target $115.00) (March 18) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Target $105.00) (March 9)

: Equal-Weight (Target $105.00) (March 9) CFRA: Upgraded to Buy (Target $115.00) (March 6)

Price Action

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were down 0.52% at $91.26 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock