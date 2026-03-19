Netflix Challenges Franchise Era With Massive Originals Push

Original Content Takes Center Stage

This approach aims to stand out in a market where most top theatrical releases rely on existing franchises and to better meet steady viewer demand, with subscribers watching about seven movies a month.

Filling Gaps And Building Event Films

Netflix is also targeting genres that traditional studios have pulled back from, especially comedies and young adult films. It is developing multiple comedy titles and youth-focused projects to capture underserved audiences.

At the same time, the company plans to release a limited number of large “event films” each year, including major projects like a new “Narnia” adaptation, to drive engagement and create tentpole moments on its platform, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday.

Expanding Hits Into New Revenue Streams

Beyond films, Netflix is working to extend the value of its biggest successes. The company is exploring a global tour tied to its hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” following the strong performance and cultural impact of its music, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

It has also pursued partnerships and consumer products tied to the film, demonstrating its aim to monetize content beyond streaming. This broader push highlights Netflix’s strategy to turn popular titles into multi-platform opportunities while strengthening its overall entertainment ecosystem.

Technical Analysis

Netflix is trading about 1% above its 20-day SMA but about 3% below its 100-day SMA, a setup that suggests short-term Support is holding while the intermediate trend still needs work.

Shares are down 3.76% over the past 12 months and are closer to the middle of the 52-week range than to the highs, after rebounding from the late-February low.

RSI is at 60.05, which keeps momentum in neutral territory, closer to the “warming up” side than to oversold conditions. MACD is 2.9056 versus a 2.9532 signal line, a bearish configuration that often shows upside momentum is fading after a run.

RSI in the 50–70 range, with a bearish MACD, indicates momentum is leaning bearish, even though the stock isn’t stretched to an overbought extreme.

Key Resistance : $100.00

: $100.00 Key Support: $75.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 76 cents (Up from 66 cents YoY)

: 76 cents (Up from 66 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.17 Billion (Up from $10.54 Billion YoY)

: $12.17 Billion (Up from $10.54 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 37.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $114.11. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Target $115.00) (March 18)

: Buy (Target $115.00) (March 18) Wells Fargo : Equal-Weight (Target $105.00) (March 9)

: Equal-Weight (Target $105.00) (March 9) CFRA: Upgraded to Buy (Target $115.00) (March 6)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality story that still looks expensive and isn’t showing strong momentum right now. For longer-term investors, that often means the next sustained move may depend on execution and guidance catching up to the valuation.

Top ETF Exposure

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC): 5.71% Weight

(NYSE:XLC): 5.71% Weight First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund (NYSE:FDN): 9.31% Weight

Significance: Because NFLX carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares were down 2.31% at $92.51 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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