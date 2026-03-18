Cathie Wood Says 'Show Us The Upside' As ARK Invest Backs $3.5 Million Film Contest Depicting The 'Future We Want To Live In'

On Tuesday, Ark Invest's Cathie Wood highlighted her firm's support behind a new $3.5 million filmmaking competition designed to spotlight positive visions of artificial intelligence.

Cathie Wood Pushes For Optimistic AI Storytelling

In a post on X, Wood said ARK Invest is "honored to support the Future Vision XPRIZE," adding that the firm's long-term mindset aligns with the contest's mission.

"Every day at ARK, we look five years out," Wood wrote. "This competition asks creators to do the same — and show us the upside of technologically enabled disruptive innovation."

Inside The $3.5 Million Future Vision XPRIZE

The initiative is led by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Diamandis through the XPRIZE Foundation and aims to counter the dominance of dystopian AI narratives in pop culture.

Five finalists will each receive $100,000, while the grand prize winner will secure $2.5 million to develop a full-length feature. Additional awards will bring the total prize pool to more than $3.5 million.

Diamandis has criticized the prevalence of bleak AI portrayals, arguing that storytelling plays a key role in shaping public perception and innovation.

"Anyone on Earth can enter. One requirement: show us a future we actually want to live in. What is your modern-day version of Star Trek?," he stated in a pots on X earlier this month.

AI Job Fears Rise As Leaders Sound Alarm

The effort comes amid growing concerns about AI's impact on employment.

Companies like Block Inc. have cut thousands of jobs, with leadership pointing to advances in AI tools.

Executives including Jamie Dimon and Mustafa Suleyman have also warned that AI could disrupt white-collar roles, while Anthropic has flagged risks even for experienced workers.

Previously, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook warned that AI could lead to job displacement before job creation, cautioning that such a transition "could cause hardship."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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