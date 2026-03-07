Billionaire Elon Musk is so rich he could buy every MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL team and still have money left over. That means that if he wanted he could probably spend the money necessary to bring dinosaurs back to life and own a real-life Jurassic Park.

Elon Musk Wants Jurassic Park

For years, people around the world have been fascinated with dinosaurs, something that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is just fine with.

Every couple of years, Comcast's Universal Pictures unit releases a movie in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, and it becomes a box office hit. The franchise has grossed more than $2.6 billion domestically with the original 1993 film "Jurassic Park" grossing $357.1 million domestically and $978.2 million worldwide as the top film of the year.

The most recent films under the Jurassic World moniker have performed exceptionally well, with the following gross:

Jurassic World (2015): $652.3 million domestically, $1.67 billion worldwide

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): $417.7 million domestically, $1.31 billion worldwide

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): $376.9 million domestically, $1,000 billion worldwide

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025): $339.6 million domestically, $869.1 million worldwide

It's unknown whether Musk has ever watched the movies, as the fictional films, based on a book by Michael Crichton, illustrate why dinosaurs should not be brought back to life.

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should," Dr. Ian Malcom, played by actor Jeff Goldblum, exclaims in the 1993 film showing the consequences of bringing dinosaurs back to life.

Musk was recently inspired by X Head of Product Nikita Bier, who shared a picture of the Jurassic Park logo and said, "I feel like this startup idea is fundable now."

Musk shared the post and said, "I hope someone makes this work!"

The post went viral and generated fun thoughts like "Elon Park" with dinosaurs featuring Musk's face by digital artist Beeple. Others were quick to point out that there are companies working on bringing extinct items back to life.

Ginkgo Bioworks: Bringing Plants Back to Life

Publicly traded Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) has helped several companies bring back extinct plants and smells.

The synthetic biology company helped bring back a smell from a plant that no longer exists several years ago.

"It's like ‘Jurassic Park, but for perfume," Ginkgo's creative director, Christina Agapakis, previously said.

Completing methods that would look similar to how they brought dinosaurs back to life in the films, Ginkgo used modern plant DNA to fill in missing pieces combined with tissue pieces from plants that no longer exist.

Private company Future Society is also working with Ginkgo Bioworks on bringing those extinct flower scents into perfumes, as reported by CNN.

"We set out to make scents we've never smelled before and fragrances that were previously not possible to make," Future Society CEO Jasmina Aganovic told CNN.

Colossal Biosciences: Bringing Extinct Animals Back to Life

Valued at more than $10 billion, private de-extinction company Colossal Biosciences has made headlines over the years for its plans to bring back the Woolly Mammoth.

In 2025, the company successfully brought back the Dire Wolf, with three puppies born. Last alive over 12,500 years ago, the Dire Wolf was once a predator in North America.

Colossal used DNA from teeth and a skull that was over 70,000 years old to help create the dire wolves.

"This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works," Colossal CEO and co-founder Ben Lamm told CNN at the time.

Working on extinct species, Colossal is also hoping its technology can be used to help endangered species in the future.

In a recent interview, Lamm made the company's thoughts on dinosaurs known.

"We're not working on dinosaurs, there's no dino DNA. That makes some people sad, makes some people happy," Lamm said.

That might be sad news for Musk, who has the money to quickly bring a company together to bring dinosaurs back to life.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Gemini.