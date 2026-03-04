On Tuesday, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced the addition of Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple TV to its Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. This move aims to enhance viewer engagement and expand content offerings.

The addition of Apple TV allows Roku customers in the U.S. to subscribe to the service for $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with a 7-day free trial available.

Gil Fuchsberg, president of subscriptions, partnerships & corporate development at Roku, emphasized that this partnership enhances the platform’s value by increasing choice and flexibility for viewers.

Roku’s Premium Subscriptions now allow users to access over 70 popular streaming services seamlessly, enhancing the overall viewing experience. This strategic move is expected to drive viewer engagement and discovery of premium services, positioning Roku favorably in the competitive streaming landscape.

Technical Analysis

The stock is trading 9.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some bearish pressure, while it remains positioned closer to its 52-week highs than lows. Shares have decreased over the past 12 months, reflecting a challenging year for the company.

The RSI is at 44.45, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.15, below its signal line at 0.22, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum for Roku.

Key Resistance : $100.00

: $100.00 Key Support: $90.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Roku is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 34 cents (Up from Loss of 19 cents)

: 34 cents (Up from Loss of 19 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.20 billion (Up from $1.02 billion)

: $1.20 billion (Up from $1.02 billion) Valuation: Forward P/E of 159.4x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $128.16. Recent analyst moves include:

Pivotal Research : Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Feb. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $140.00) (Feb. 16) Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $150.00) (Feb. 13)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $150.00) (Feb. 13) Oppenheimer: Outperform (Raises Target to $120.00) (Feb. 13)

ROKU Price Action: Roku shares were down 0.07% at $94.00 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image by renata colella via Shutterstock