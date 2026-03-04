YouTube star MrBeast said contestants took home a combined $37.7 million across the first two seasons of his Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video competition series "Beast Games," a disclosure that highlights the show's scale even as it continues to draw scrutiny over its production.

MrBeast Posts Prize Totals On X

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, posted a prize breakdown on X on Tuesday showing a $10,004,242 top payout in Season 1 and a $5,106,000 top payout in Season 2. Donaldson wrote that "Hundreds of people won $2k to $1k."

Season 1 Featured $10 Million Finale Jackpot

He also cited smaller awards, including $200,000 for Akira Andrews, which included a Lamborghini, and $19,231 payouts for dozens of first-episode elimination deals.

Season 2 Crowns Winner, Renewals Continue

The franchise has faced legal trouble, too. In September 2024, some Season 1 contestants sued Donaldson's company and Amazon, alleging mistreatment, harassment and unpaid wages. Donaldson said at the time the claims had been "blown out of proportion."

