On Monday, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos praised actor Ryan Gosling's performance in the upcoming sci-fi epic “Project Hail Mary.”

Bezos Applauds Gosling's Performance In Sci-Fi Adaptation

Bezos took to X and described the film as "outstanding" and applauded Gosling for delivering emotional depth opposite an unconventional co-star.

"Ryan Gosling is so talented he somehow conjures emotion and chemistry with his co-star, even though that co-star is an alien rock puppet!" Bezos wrote, adding, "It's an amazing film — huge kudos to the whole Amazon Studios team."

The movie will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios in the U.S. and is based on the bestselling novel by Andy Weir, who has also written "The Martian."

What Is ‘Project Hail Mary' About

In the film, Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a middle-school science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there.

As his memory slowly returns, he realizes he is humanity's last hope to stop a mysterious substance that is causing the sun to die — and prevent extinction on Earth.

Along the way, he forms an unexpected bond that becomes central to the mission.

The film is set for nationwide theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

Prime Members Get Early Access In Premium Formats

Ahead of the wide release, Amazon is offering Prime members exclusive early screenings on March 16 in select theaters.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with showings planned for premium large formats, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

