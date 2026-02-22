Matthew McConaughey is urging emerging talent in the entertainment industry to brace for the rise of AI actors. The Interstellar star discussed this future during a town hall event with Timothée Chalamet at the University of Texas at Austin.

What Did McConaughey Say?

During the conversation, McConaughey emphasized the importance of securing legal protections for personal likeness, according to a Business Insider report.

He advised students to trademark their voice and image to maintain control over their branding. “When it comes — not if it comes — no one can steal you,” he stated, highlighting the financial implications of AI in entertainment.

"It’s not enough — it may be for you — but it’s not going to be enough to sit on the sidelines and make the moral plea that ‘no, this is wrong!’ That’s not going to last. There’s too much money to be made, and it’s too productive. It’s here," he added.

What McConaughey Has Done So Far

McConaughey has already taken steps to protect his own brand, having secured eight trademark applications, including his famous “alright, alright, alright!” catchphrase. He told the Wall Street Journal, "We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world," according to the report.

His attorney noted the significance of these measures in combating AI misuse. McConaughey is also an investor in Eleven Labs, an AI voice generation platform, which he is using to produce a Spanish version of his newsletter.

Hollywood Grapples With AI Implications

The entertainment industry is increasingly grappling with the implications of artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

