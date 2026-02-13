Cathay Home Inc. has reportedly withdrawn its federal "Swift Home" trademark application.

On Friday, an attorney for the company told Reuters that the decision was made after Cathay Home faced pressure from Taylor Swift's company, TAS Rights Management LLC.

Cathay Home abandoned its application to register "Swift Home" for bedding products after Swift's company challenged the filing at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In a filing on Wednesday, Swift's company argued that the cursive "Swift" in Cathay's proposed logo closely resembled the singer's trademarked signature.

The objection said the similarity could create consumer confusion and falsely suggest that Swift endorsed or was affiliated with the bedding products.

Swift owns federal trademarks covering her name for various goods, including bed linens and clothing, according to the filing.

Company Chooses Not To Fight

Cathay's attorney, Ting Geng, told the publication that the company had not used the disputed mark in commerce and decided not to pursue registration because it was not essential to its business.

Geng also noted that Cathay previously signed a coexistence agreement with Swift involving a separate "Swift Home" trademark that was not part of the current dispute.

The abandonment was not immediately reflected in USPTO records, the report said.

Cathay Home and TAS did not immediately respond to Benzinga's requests for comments.

Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Eras Tour

Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards, and her "Eras" tour is the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Her Disney+ docuseries, "The End of an Era," on Walt Disney Co.'s platform chronicles her 149-show Eras Tour across 21 countries, a run that ended in December 2024.

It is estimated to have generated nearly $5 billion in U.S. consumer spending, with fans spending roughly $1,300 to $1,500 per show.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

