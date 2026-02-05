Super Bowl LX commercials come with a price tag of $8 million to $10 million for 30-second spots. Companies have lined up to put their products and brands in front of over 100 million people who tune into this year's NFL championship on Feb. 8, including some movie companies with movie trailers.

Movie Trailers During Super Bowl LX Commercials

The company is also among the media companies that will show off some of its upcoming movies with trailers shown during the Super Bowl.

Here are the confirmed and reported movie trailers airing during Super Bowl LX, according to reports from Deadline and Tom's Guide.

The lineup of movie trailers is mostly family films, including some animated films. Others like "Scream 7" and "Disclosure Day" are less family-friendly.

Big Bets on Movie Trailers

Disney and Comcast appear to be the companies with the most movie trailers during Super Bowl LX. Comcast will use its own media rights to promote its movies and shows during the game, including some movies that don't come out for several months.

Disney will air a trailer for the first Star Wars theatrical film in sometime and is also expected to have ads for "Hopper" and "Toy Story 5."

Disney is a frequent advertiser during the Super Bowl with its movie trailers. Deadline reports the last Star Wars movie trailer shown during a Super Bowl was "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in 2018.

One of the more surprising movie trailers may be "Michael," the Michael Jackson biopic from Lionsgate. This is the company's first movie trailer during a Super Bowl since 2016 ("Gods of Egypt"), according to Deadline. The big bet on a Super Bowl commercial could show Lionsgate putting full confidence in the highly anticipated music biopic.

Last Year's Super Bowl Movie Trailers

Among the movie trailers that aired during last year's Super Bowl were:

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"

"Lilo & Stitch"

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"Thunderbolts"

"M3gan 2.0"

Of those films, many ranked among the top 15 highest-grossing movies domestically. "Lilo & Stitch" ranked second, while "How to Train Your Dragon" ranked ninth.

Several of the movie trailers were among the first commercials, with "The Final Reckoning" trailer coming after the National Anthem ad break and the "Lilo & Stitch" trailer coming after the coin toss, meaning movie fans will want to be watching the Super Bowl even before the official kickoff.

