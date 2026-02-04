Paramount Pictures on Monday released the second trailer for the much-anticipated “Scream 7,” featuring the return of the iconic character Sidney Prescott.

The trailer, set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, teases a new Ghostface encounter. The film will also make franchise history as its first slasher entry to be released in IMAX.

The film will see Sidney, played by Neve Campbell, facing Ghostface alongside her daughter, Tatum. This installment is particularly significant as it marks Campbell’s return after missing the previous film due to a salary dispute.

Sidney Prescott’s Bold Return Ignites Fan Excitement

Fans are thrilled to see Sidney Prescott back in action. The film continues her story as a mother, with Courteney Cox also returning as Gale Weathers.

Despite the excitement, the absence of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega from the cast has been noted. Barrera was reportedly fired for her social media posts, prompting Ortega’s voluntary departure, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What Does The New Trailer Reveal?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, who penned the original scripts, Scream 7 promises to blend nostalgia with new thrills. The storyline includes returning characters like David Arquette‘s Dewey Riley and Matthew Lillard‘s Stu Macher.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, the film introduces new characters played by Isabel May, Michelle Randolph, and others, expanding the franchise’s universe. The script is co-written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, maintaining continuity with the previous installments.

